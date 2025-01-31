JONNY STEINBERG: That the DA exists in SA, albeit imperfectly, is a blessing for the country
A centrist party that commands about a quarter of the vote over multiple election cycles is the most stable fixture in an otherwise liquid landscape
31 January 2025 - 05:00
It is often remarked how significant it is that the DA keeps failing to attract black voters. A measly 4% of black people who cast their votes in last year’s election did so for the DA, compared to the 90% who voted either for the ANC, the EFF or MK party
Less often remarked is how significant it is that the DA has so resoundingly captured the votes of racial minorities. I would argue that this one fact is the most important feature of SA’s political landscape, and will shape the country’s future. ..
