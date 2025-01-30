PETER BRUCE: Chilling warning from the CEO of Toyota
Despite money thrown at a black-led wave of industrialisation, deindustrialisation is speeding up
30 January 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa may be watching with amusement as some of his partners in the government of national unity (GNU), particularly the DA, fret and curse in the wake of him having signed into life a new Expropriation Act.
Ramaphosa seems to have a finely developed sense of just how elastic the DA’s red lines actually are. ..
