GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s scramble to secure resources a real-life Catan
Drive to secure natural resources behind some of the boldest policy decisions over the past century
Settlers of Catan is a famous strategy board game that was first published in 1995. The game is set on the fictional island of Catan, where players take on the role of settlers trying to build and expand their settlements by acquiring and trading resources. It feels as if we’re living in a real-world version of Settlers of Catan right now, with terse discussions on the US acquiring Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.
This is not new news. I’m here to remind you that natural resources — and the shortage of them — has been a driver of some of the boldest policy decisions over the past century. For example, at the onset of World War 2 the US implemented the Strategic & Critical Materials Stockpiling Act of 1939. In a letter to Congress, president Franklin Roosevelt emphasised that commercial reserves of essential raw materials in the US were low and warned that in the event of extensive warfare at sea and in the air having a stockpile of these crucial supplies could be vital...
