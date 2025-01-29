JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: The hidden side of leaders’ hunger for power
Most ambitious people may not be the best candidates for leadership positions
29 January 2025 - 05:00
In the movie Gladiator Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius tells Gen Maximus that he wants him to become the protector of Rome, and that he will empower him to give power back to the people to “end corruption”.
“Do you accept this honour?” asks Aurelius. Yearning to go home where the mornings are endowed with the aroma of herbs from his garden and the late afternoons with the scent of jasmine, Maximus declines the honour. “Maximus, that is why it must be you,” responds Aurelius, who wants to stop his son, Commodus, who he deems “not a moral man”, from taking over after his death. ..
