NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: DeSci powers fusion breakthrough

For the past five decades at least, fusion power has always been a decade away from becoming reality. Nuclear fusion of isotopes to form new atoms releases enormous amounts of energy and uses very little fuel.
But the problem has always been how to contain the superheated plasma and maintain the reaction over time. Even the most advanced tokamaks typically require more gigawatts to operate than they produce. So, zero net energy.
And the costs involved in building experimental fusion reactors are eye-wateringly high and continuously escalating, meaning only governments could afford it. Until now.
Enter DeSci plus AI. Decentralised science uses blockchain technologies to democratise access to funding and share the burden of research and experimentation, while AI agents accelerate analysis and simulation, leading to new discoveries.
Together, they have harnessed the wisdom of the finest independent scientists around the world and provided a method for making cheap fusion power plants that produce 10 times the amount of energy required to operate them. Modular and scalable.
The first of these FusionPLUS generation plants is being built in Latvia, with support from Lithuania and Estonia, as these states declare “energy independence” for the first time. As soon as they have demonstrated success the rest of Europe, and the world, is bound to follow.
There’s only one problem: the distributed and decentralised nature of the invention means it can’t be attributed to any singular group of people or institution. So, who will get the Nobel prize?
• First published on Mindbullets January 23 2025.
Fusion’s fatal failure
Power from nuclear fusion forever beyond our grasp
Dateline: May 12 2026
The greatest nuclear fusion experiment, ITER, has been mothballed barely a year after being switched on.“It’s unlikely we’ll ever achieve ignition,” said the project’s acting chief scientist, “and without substantial budget increases it’s not worth doing anything else.”
The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project was begun in 2006, but took almost 20 years to reach completion, to the point where it could be activated. After decades of delays and cost overruns there was little commitment from the international sponsors of the project for further indefinite experimentation.
First Russia, then the US and Japan, pulled out of the funding group, leaving the EU — France and Germany — to shoulder the bulk of the financial burden on their own.When faced with another 12-15 years of expanding budgets, just to see whether nuclear fusion in a tokamak reactor could deliver net energy to the grid, the EU decided the wisest course of action was simply to pull the plug.
In one respect the project has been a great success. It has shown that you can keep a gaggle of scientists gainfully employed (though at great cost) for many years, chasing an elusive dream.Now that reality has bitten, hard, the obscenely expensive structure may earn some euros for its owners as a tourist destination; an obsolete curiosity from a bygone age.
What the ITER designers failed to see was that other technologies like solar power and biochemical energy such as bacterial fuel cells would advance exponentially, making the enormous capital outlay of fusion research simply uneconomic.
As any Silicon Valley venture capitalist will tell you, there’s nothing wrong with failure — but fail fast and move on to something more promising. Fusion power has failed to fail fast enough and now it’s doomed to never be given another chance.
• First published on Mindbullets May 12 2016.
Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: DeSci powers fusion breakthrough
Decentralised science solves net energy problem
Dateline: January 20 2030
For the past five decades at least, fusion power has always been a decade away from becoming reality. Nuclear fusion of isotopes to form new atoms releases enormous amounts of energy and uses very little fuel.
But the problem has always been how to contain the superheated plasma and maintain the reaction over time. Even the most advanced tokamaks typically require more gigawatts to operate than they produce. So, zero net energy.
And the costs involved in building experimental fusion reactors are eye-wateringly high and continuously escalating, meaning only governments could afford it. Until now.
Enter DeSci plus AI. Decentralised science uses blockchain technologies to democratise access to funding and share the burden of research and experimentation, while AI agents accelerate analysis and simulation, leading to new discoveries.
Together, they have harnessed the wisdom of the finest independent scientists around the world and provided a method for making cheap fusion power plants that produce 10 times the amount of energy required to operate them. Modular and scalable.
The first of these FusionPLUS generation plants is being built in Latvia, with support from Lithuania and Estonia, as these states declare “energy independence” for the first time. As soon as they have demonstrated success the rest of Europe, and the world, is bound to follow.
There’s only one problem: the distributed and decentralised nature of the invention means it can’t be attributed to any singular group of people or institution. So, who will get the Nobel prize?
• First published on Mindbullets January 23 2025.
Fusion’s fatal failure
Power from nuclear fusion forever beyond our grasp
Dateline: May 12 2026
The greatest nuclear fusion experiment, ITER, has been mothballed barely a year after being switched on. “It’s unlikely we’ll ever achieve ignition,” said the project’s acting chief scientist, “and without substantial budget increases it’s not worth doing anything else.”
The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project was begun in 2006, but took almost 20 years to reach completion, to the point where it could be activated. After decades of delays and cost overruns there was little commitment from the international sponsors of the project for further indefinite experimentation.
First Russia, then the US and Japan, pulled out of the funding group, leaving the EU — France and Germany — to shoulder the bulk of the financial burden on their own. When faced with another 12-15 years of expanding budgets, just to see whether nuclear fusion in a tokamak reactor could deliver net energy to the grid, the EU decided the wisest course of action was simply to pull the plug.
In one respect the project has been a great success. It has shown that you can keep a gaggle of scientists gainfully employed (though at great cost) for many years, chasing an elusive dream. Now that reality has bitten, hard, the obscenely expensive structure may earn some euros for its owners as a tourist destination; an obsolete curiosity from a bygone age.
What the ITER designers failed to see was that other technologies like solar power and biochemical energy such as bacterial fuel cells would advance exponentially, making the enormous capital outlay of fusion research simply uneconomic.
As any Silicon Valley venture capitalist will tell you, there’s nothing wrong with failure — but fail fast and move on to something more promising. Fusion power has failed to fail fast enough and now it’s doomed to never be given another chance.
• First published on Mindbullets May 12 2016.
Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
Pressure grows for NHI compromise ahead of cabinet lekgotla
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In-car tech puts brakes on speed as selling point
THABISO RULASHE: Climate change ushers in a new era of risk and insurance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.