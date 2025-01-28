NEIL MANTHORP: SA20 hits the sweet spot with pitches and thumpings
The crowds and full houses are a huge selling point for sponsors and broadcasters
It is not just the imagination of the public that has been captured by the SA20, it is their bums that have been welcomed in great numbers on the seats and grass banks of the six host stadiums. The tournament organisers proudly announced the sale of the millionth ticket last week, which is a remarkable feat before the end of the third season.
The crowds and full houses are certainly the major selling point for sponsors and broadcasters — it is evidently an excellent product. But two other aspects of the SA20 have also, inadvertently, made it globally popular and have challenged two pieces of accepted, conventional wisdom about what makes franchise cricket “watchable”...
