MICHAEL AVERY: DeepSeek upends AI arms race
Chinese start-up’s model appears to outperform OpenAI’s offerings and threatens Nvidia’s reign
28 January 2025 - 05:00
Having recently read Max Bennett’s excellent book A Brief History of Intelligence I’m more convinced than ever that we are not only far from creating general AI, but that the market is making some pretty big bets on technology that few of us truly understand.
Until recently DeepSeek was a name known only to a fringe group of AI geeks and industry insiders. A subsidiary of the aptly named High-Flyer Capital Management, a quant firm established in China 2015, DeepSeek remained largely under the radar. ..
