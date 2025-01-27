MDUDUZI LUTHULI: AI should augment, not replace, human judgment in investment
Combining the technology’s insights with analysts’ expertise enables more informed decisions
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world as we know it, disrupting countless industries and revolutionising the way we live, work, and interact with one another. From virtual assistants that anticipate our every need, to self-driving cars that promise to redefine transportation, AI is increasingly ubiquitous, its impact felt in every corner of modern life. As AI continues its relentless march forward, the investment management industry is not immune to its transformative power.
One of the primary advantages of AI in investment management is its ability to process vast amounts of data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. I’ve seen first-hand how AI can be used to augment the investment process by analysing large data sets to identify potential investment opportunities that may not have been apparent to our human analysts. This has enabled us to make more informed, data-driven decisions that drive better outcomes for our clients. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.