MARK BARNES: Forget degrees, put supply and demand for skills first
Where titles are more valued than achievements, failure is inevitable
There are CEOs who just want the title, and there are CEOs who get the title because they get things done. At Apple, for instance, what made the difference was that one individual’s vision to change the world prevailed over another’s desire just to be the CEO.
Too many “leaders” stay beyond their sell-by dates, or even their welcome, because that’s their end-game. Growth is retarded and eventually value is destroyed. Where titles are more valued than achievements, failure is inevitable. This happens at the highest levels of government, here and all over the world. “Get in, stay in”, is the politician’s mantra. In which case more of the same is more likely than necessary change, regardless of the consequences...
