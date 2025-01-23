DAVID SHAPIRO: Reality connection crucial in managing investors’ money
This year is shaping up to be one in which megacap earnings and valuations start to converge
23 January 2025 - 05:00
One of my favourite cartoons shows a doctor examining a patient and saying: ‘‘I could easily fix your back problem, but then you would have nothing left to complain about.”
I give a similar response to clients who constantly ask whether they’d be better off simply holding the S&P 500 instead of a portfolio of individual stocks. Without any lemons in the mix, there would be nothing for them to throw at me in our meetings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.