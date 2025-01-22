WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers suffer as land reform talk drags on
If the government cannot release more land there is a risk to the growth prospects of SA’s agriculture and rural economy
The SA agriculture and land policy discourse risks entering a period of stagnation like much of the country’s developmental agenda. More than three years ago we knew that government had over the years acquired about 2.5-million hectares of land through its Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy. Much of this land was previously used for various farming activities, but some is now underutilised, and some is under short-term leases to farmers who struggle to access the capital required to unlock the land’s potential.
Whenever we consider the long-term growth prospects for agriculture we assume this land will be fully used productively to boost agricultural output and add jobs. On various occasions over the past three years President Cyril Ramaphosa and then agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza pushed for the establishment of a Land Reform & Agricultural Development Agency, which would drive the release of land to appropriately selected beneficiaries ...
