PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Policy certainty needed for political dramas to settle
Firm statements are needed on many fronts, National Health Insurance being the most obvious
22 January 2025 - 05:00
It is funny how the pendulum swings back and forth. People join climate alliances, people leave them. Countries join the Paris Agreement, countries leave it, join it again and leave it again.
Social norms shift. Trade policy views shift back and forth over time. Sometimes stepping back, the pendulum crosses political boundaries — the US Inflation Reduction Act of the Biden administration was arguably only possible in terms of the extent of interventionism in trade policy because of the Trump administration before it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.