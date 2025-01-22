JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trust, flow of information crucial for state-business relations

SA’s ambition to lift its economic growth rate to at least 3% a year requires what President Cyril Ramaphosa recently described as “an extraordinary effort” by all South Africans.
A part of that extraordinary effort depends on effective state-business relations, of which a crucial aspect is the flow of information between the two. That’s one of the points made by economist Kunal Sen in a paper published in 2015, “State-Business Relations”.
In a statement issued last week after the president and his cabinet had met business leaders, the presidency said achieving a 3% growth rate meant greater focus on and an acceleration of implementation of economic reforms and other interventions.
It said the focus would remain on speeding up reforms and improving operational performance of the state-owned entities in energy, transport and logistics, and reducing crime, corruption and youth unemployment.
Implementation of the reforms and other interventions could “lift GDP growth to above 3%, which is essential to reduce unemployment”. To achieve this growth rate and more, SA needs a substantial increase in investment, which is key to delivering “more robust and inclusive economic growth”.
Business and the government acknowledged that considerable progress had been made (the highest profile being the reduction in power cuts by Eskom), but there was a need “to accelerate efforts to deliver on their ambitious plans”.
A December 2024 commentary by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) reinforced this, stating that the 3% growth rate could be achieved if four reforms were successfully implemented. Otherwise, it saw SA’s economic rate averaging just below 2% in 2026-29.
This is where Sen’s paper comes in. He makes the point that synergistic or effective state-business relations are important in several areas of policy and practice. These include macroeconomics, trade, industrial development, taxation, public expenditure, infrastructure, competition, anti-corruption, transparency and accountability, and private sector development.
One of the determinants of effective state-business relations is information sharing. “Accurate, reliable information is a crucial element of successful collaboration between the state and business. Regular sharing of information between the state and business helps ensure that private sector objectives are met with public action and that local level issues are fed into higher level policy processes.”
Information flow from the private sector to the government matters because it can enable the government to predict more accurately “the behaviour of the private sector in the case of policy change, and the more likely that the policy will have the desired effect”.
Key here too is the “technical capacity of the state” to compile and analyse data from the private sector. “By investing in information-collection and processing, and by making information about new industries freely available to firms, the state can facilitate the introduction of new products and the move to new industries, and help bring about structural change and technological upgrading in the economy.”
To Sen’s point I would add that over and above the government’s technical capacity to compile and analyse information from the private sector, the attitudes and behaviours of public servants and their political bosses also matter. When politicians and civil servants are hostile to business, the government isn’t likely to get much co-operation from the private sector. It is therefore crucial that public servants and politicians leave their ideological proclivities at home when going to work.
If not, the hostile attitudes and behaviours of public servants and politicians can affect how they prosecute government policies that on paper may be favourable to private sector investment and then economic growth.
Sen also flags credible commitment by the state to policies, deals or arrangements as “an essential attribute of effective state-business relations”. This matters because some investments take a long time before the investors can recoup their investment. The state must therefore commit credibly not to change policies or welch on arrangements.
Then there is trust, a key factor in making government actions and policies credible. “While policies can be credible whether or not trust exists, policies and statements are more likely to be credible where there is prior trust,” writes Sen.
In my view the hostile attitudes and behaviours of public servants and politicians towards the private sector can easily wipe out any trust the adoption of a favourable policy may have created.
In short, the government must work harder at ensuring a flow of information between it and the private sector and also keep in check the attitudes and behaviours of civil servants and their political bosses.
Otherwise, SA won’t — to borrow a BER headline — turn “the 3% growth fairy tale into reality”.
• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
