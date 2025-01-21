MICHAEL AVERY: Tide is rising against racial bean counting
21 January 2025 - 05:00
If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. But that’s not how SA operates. No, we prefer to import a bigger, shinier, state-funded excavator and keep going until we hit the water table.
Cue trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, enthusiastically waving around the R100bn Transformation Fund as if it were a winning Lotto ticket. Except, of course, the only winners will be the well-connected cadres who know exactly where these empowerment schemes are headed. It’s a fantasy playing to the ANC’s rapidly shrinking black middle-class voter base. The rest of us? We’re just here to foot the bill. ..
