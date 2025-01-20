GHALEB CACHALIA: Our MPs need to know the price of bread not the cost of caviar
Instead of behaving like master-of-the-universe consultants, public servants should start serving the public
20 January 2025 - 05:00
The hoohah around the leader of the DA’s publicly funded fleet of cars, blue lights and associated concerns about lavish accommodation for cabinet ministers, raises an issue the DA has railed against in the past but may have lost sight of after its inclusion at an ANC cabinet table that is groaning with goodies.
Of course MPs should be properly paid, but the taxpayer should not be footing the bill for a plethora of perks unrelated to service. Why? Because perks are the gateway drug to entitlement, and entitlement is the enemy of accountability. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.