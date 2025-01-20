GAVIN RICH: SA’s Champions Cup role ends with a whimper as Sharks bomb out too
Defeat confirms that for the first time no local team will be in the round of 16 of the competition
20 January 2025 - 05:00
The Sharks’ humiliating 66-12 defeat at the hands of Bordeaux Begles brought to a close an abject season for SA’s participation in the Champions Cup.
With the Bulls and Stormers already out, the defeat in the final day of pool action confirmed that for the first time there will be no SA team in the round of 16 of the elite European competition and therefore no chance for a local side to make a much-needed statement...
