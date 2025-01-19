HEATH MUCHENA: Why bitcoin’s bull market may defy historical patterns
Today’s market shows hallmarks of being in the middle of a bull run. Here's why it could continue
19 January 2025 - 17:42
Cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, have long been defined by their dramatic four-year price cycles. These cycles, driven by bitcoin’s halving events and amplified by market speculation, have seen meteoric rises followed by gut-wrenching crashes. But as the crypto market matures the narrative may be shifting.
With institutional interest soaring, regulatory clarity improving and new investment products such as spot bitcoin and ether exchange traded funds (ETFs) reshaping access, this bull market may chart its own course, untethered from historical norms. ..
