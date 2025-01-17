RICARDO SMITH: A year of economic impact
A big issue across the globe is Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on all imports, particularly against China
17 January 2025 - 05:00
Last year was a year of politics, with countries representing about half the global population holding elections. This year needs to be the year of economics. It is time for the proverbial campaign dust to settle, for policies to be set in motion and for the economic impact to follow.
Policy setting can take a long time as various views are consolidated and unintended consequences considered. Furthermore, the lag between policy implementation and economic activity can be a couple of quarters, depending on the policies in question. ..
