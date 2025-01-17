HILARY JOFFE: SA places Africa’s debt in G20 spotlight
Continent is often its own worst enemy in overcoming so-called Africa risk premium
After December’s first round of Group of 20 (G20) meetings, SA is gearing up to host a second round of high-level meetings next month, with the finance track ministerial at the Cape Town convention centre and the foreign ministers’ meeting at Nasrec.
Investec’s hosting of the sherpa and finance track meetings in December will be hard to match, with its 3,500 proteas on spectacular display, along with quality coffee, sushi and service. Government folk were rather blown away by it all. And international relations & co-operation director-general Zane Dangor didn’t seem entirely comfortable with all the thanking he had to do to the private sector hosts, who provided an experience in stark contrast to that of visiting the department’s cavernously unfriendly building. Perhaps it might provide a different model for the government as it readies to host this year’s 130 official G20 meetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.