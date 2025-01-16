KHAYA SITHOLE: What is anathema for the opposition is vital when in power
John Steenhuisen’s embrace of cadre deployment has imposed an immovable object in his office
16 January 2025 - 05:00
One of the critical roles of opposition parties is to continuously interrogate the wisdom of the decisions made by those in government. Keeping incumbents in check serves the dual purpose of casting an eye on the management of public resources, while also indicating how things could be done better.
Over the past three decades, as the ANC ruled in parliament, opposition parties criticised its patterns and excesses, and in some cases were able to aid in reining in some of the more ambitious ideas. ..
