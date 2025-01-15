On The Money
STUART THEOBALD: Bond market points to huge Eskom turnaround
The utility's performance since the current board took control is winning over sceptics
15 January 2025 - 05:00
The bond market is pricing Eskom risk at its best level yet. At least that is what we must conclude from the relative yield of Eskom’s guaranteed bonds vs nonguaranteed bonds.
The guaranteed bonds have the full government balance sheet behind them, while the nonguaranteed ones have recourse only to Eskom’s balance sheet. Bloomberg data shows the difference between the two yields has fallen to just 37 basis points, from post-Covid highs of more than 450 basis points in mid-2022. ..
