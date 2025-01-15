IMRAAN BUCCUS: Infighting is hobbling the ability of SA’s left wing to muster support
Arrogance, dogmatism, sectarianism and self-destructive habits have resulted in 30 years of failure
15 January 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 15 January 2025 - 09:27
The SA Communist Party’s (SACP) decision to form a popular left front and contest the local government elections next year is another crack in the once impregnable ANC fortress.
For the first 30 years of democracy the SACP has played an important role for the ANC by keeping its left flank within the broad church of the governing party. Now that this arrangement is breaking down, the ANC will find it harder to stem its ongoing and increasingly rapid loss of support among the urban poor and the working class. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.