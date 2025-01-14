MICHAEL AVERY: Rendering unto Caesar during business rescue raises questions
If you're opting for business rescue, don’t underestimate the complexities of dealing with Sars
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the world of business rescue in SA, last week’s high court judgment involving the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and JBSA Props probably caught your attention. It’s a landmark case, but more than that it’s a wake-up call for anyone involved in saving struggling businesses. More importantly are the trade-offs the taxman needs to consider when it comes to securing its rights as a preferred creditor over saving businesses and securing ongoing tax income.
Here’s the gist: JBSA Props thought its approved business rescue plan would wipe out Sars’ VAT claims from the time the company’s subsidiary, Wilmeg Investments, was in rescue during Covid-19 in May of 2020. Sars said: “Not so fast.” And the court? Well, it sided with Sars, making it clear that tax debts incurred during business rescue aren’t so easily erased — unless Sars explicitly agrees. It’s a big deal and it has left a lot of people asking hard questions about how business rescue really works in...
