ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Mozambique’s new president faces a difficult year
Road ahead will be anything but easy for Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo
13 January 2025 - 05:00
After nearly three months of deadly post-election protests in Mozambique, the president of the Constitutional Council will swear president-elect Daniel Chapo into office in Maputo on January 15.
Mozambicans went to the polls on October 9 to elect new MPs, members of provincial assemblies, provincial governors and their new president in an election several international observer groups have since characterised as deeply flawed and irregular...
