GAVIN RICH: SA rugby heading for the intensive care ward
Sharks coach John Plumtree’s warning that players can’t play nonstop 12-month season without fallout should be heeded, not denied
13 January 2025 - 04:59
It was another bleak weekend for SA rugby in the EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) competitions and it doesn’t require a qualification in rugby rocket science to figure out why the local teams are struggling.
The Stormers were the exception. Their systematic destruction of the visiting Sale Sharks was outstanding, with the platform created by perfecting the template that won them the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) title three seasons ago — organised and suffocating defence supplemented by lethal attack from chaos and transition...
