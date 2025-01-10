LAEL BETHLEHEM: Can we follow India into the stratosphere of economic growth?
SA leaders should also drive fundamental reforms, attack corruption and modernise the public sector
10 January 2025 - 05:00
Thirty years ago China was on the cusp of enormous economic expansion. In 1994, at the time of the transition to democracy in SA, China’s GDP per capita stood at $1,384. It has since grown nine-fold, now standing at $12,781.
This is especially astonishing because it is a per capita measurement, and has occurred despite a 51% increase in China’s population over that period. This expansion has pulled millions of people out of poverty and transformed China into a global powerhouse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.