BRIAN KANTOR: A tale of two cities — buy more of what is cheap
It's the best and worst of times for homeowners and residents in Cape Town and Gauteng
10 January 2025 - 05:00
The differences in the value of residential property in Cape Town and Gauteng — and Durban and the upper-market suburbs of all the other SA cities — is most striking.
I learn anecdotally of a modern multi-bedroomed home in a gated estate near Johannesburg, largely grid free, that is municipality free and has been on the market for six months for an asking price of not much more than R3m. Yet there have been no takers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.