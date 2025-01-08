PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Attention-grabbing year ahead
As the country heads for the 2029 election, 2025 will be a year for real and not performative action
08 January 2025 - 05:00
Analysts, columnists, consultants, pundits and crystal ball gazers all spend vast amounts of time discussing the year ahead around this time of year.
Much of this is random, timing wise — most of the work I do with boards and C-suites works on different cycles. People have different financial years, and planning for long-term investment generally happens at odd times through the year — not suddenly in opening weeks of the new calendar year. Much of the decision-making for 2025 was already locked in during the second half of 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.