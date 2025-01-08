NEIL MANTHORP: Conrad and Bavuma deserve recognition for Proteas’ Test success
The team has won seven Tests in succession
08 January 2025 - 04:59
Test Cricket in SA hasn’t been so buoyant and vibrant since 2012 when the Proteas lifted the World Champion Mace to confirm their status as the best team in the world. There wasn’t a single dissenting voice, anywhere. They were indisputably one of the best Test teams of all time.
Having beaten Australia in Perth in November 2012 to claim their second successive series win Down Under, Graeme Smith’s team returned home to beat New Zealand 2-0 and Pakistan 3-0 to complete six successive victories, three short of SA’s longest winning streak of nine, achieved a decade earlier...
