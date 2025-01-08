MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Quoin Rock starts to live up to its potential
The estate, once part owned by Dave King, was neglected during his 10-year battle with Sars
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The desirability of viticultural real estate has much in common with commercial and residential property: it depends on the buyers’ perception of current and future value, summarised in the oft-quoted adage of “location, location and location”.
It seems easy to quantify the benefits of an address if you are looking at a Bordeaux First Growth: you have the advantage of a few hundred years of history, as well as the comfort of an established brand. You pay a significant premium, though in theory you recoup it in the price of the wine, thanks to the location...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.