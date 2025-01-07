BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Can the centre hold in 2025?
The IMF is upbeat on SA’s recovery but fails to account for the rough beast of systemic dysfunction
07 January 2025 - 05:00
Another year, another IMF report extolling SA’s “historic opportunity” to turn things around. But turning, and turning, in the widening gyre of annual IMF Article IV assessments, one can’t help but feel the falcon has long lost the falconer.
It’s a familiar script, brimming with bureaucratic optimism and laced with diplomatic niceties. We are told the government of national unity (GNU) has a fresh mandate to tackle long-standing economic woes. Growth forecasts creep up in decimal points, inflation is subdued, and there’s not a power outage in sight. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a bit, actually. ..
