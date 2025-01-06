WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA agriculture set for recovery in 2025
Overall production conditions promise to be better than 2024 with its midsummer drought and disease challenges
06 January 2025 - 05:00
This will likely be a year of recovery for SA agriculture.
Much of the country benefited from the La Niña rains last year. However, the recovery may be weaker than initially anticipated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.