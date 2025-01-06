TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Revival or mirage — is SA on the brink of success?
Economic indicators paint a picture of cautious optimism
SA is teetering on the edge of revival — or at least that’s the story we are clinging to for 2025. The ghosts of state capture’s immense corruption still hover, but the winds of change are blowing stronger than ever.
Let’s be clear: President Cyril Ramaphosa, about seven months into his second term after being swept to power on promises to reinvigorate the economy and put millions of people into jobs, didn’t exactly have a hard act to follow. Under the disastrous stewardship of his convicted predecessor, Jacob Zuma, SA had reached a level where it could hardly fall any lower without being labelled a failed state. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.