GHALEB CACHALIA: I’ve resolved to stop dimming my light
Embracing my heritage and sharing it without filtering it through a Western lens will hopefully inspire others
06 January 2025 - 05:00
While relaxing in the Cape over the Festive Season — a cultural import I have embraced wholeheartedly — I was able to muse, on the Day of Reconciliation, on what I have often had to suppress or set aside to fit into society.
Despite being educated in England at first-rate schools and universities, excelling in the English language and fully embracing many aspects of Western culture, I find myself questioning the effort and energy I’ve expended to belong — and the lack of reciprocity from those around me. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.