GAVIN RICH: Nonstop season biggest threat to Bok ambitions
Injuries mount as, unlike New Zealand and European teams, SA franchises get little respite
The big rugby talking point locally during the festive season was SA’s participation in the Champions Cup and the decision made by the Sharks and Stormers to go understrength to their away games against Leicester Tigers and Harlequins respectively.
You do have to ask whether there is any point in making such a fuss about being part of the Champions Cup, which requires a minimum of an eighth-placed finish in the United Rugby Championship (URC), if you are not going to take it seriously. And when the coaches send understrength teams to games in the northern hemisphere, it does appear that way — they aren’t taking it seriously...
