PETER BRUCE: The end of the ANC can’t happen soon enough
If you’re convinced Zille and De Klerk planned an ANC-killing GNU coalition 30 years ago you’re probably beyond comforting
12 December 2024 - 05:00
I suppose if you listened carefully and often enough to the politicians of Poland or Mexico or New Zealand you’d find a lot of what they say is incoherent, absurd or just plain lunatic. It’s in the nature of politics to attract the obsessed and the gormless.
But you’d be hard-pressed to find anything quite as stupid as the utterances of a former premier of Limpopo and former minister of both mining and public service & administration, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, interviewed on Clement Manyathela’s Face the Nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.