ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Good stats are a wise investment
Everything from interest rate decisions to how banks decide to allocate capital and take risk is compromised if data is inaccurate
Statistics agencies, here and abroad, are under fire. The UK’s main statistics agency is in trouble because it cannot produce reliable figures for unemployment. The head of the Bank of England has described it as a “substantial problem” that affects the central bank’s ability to set interest rates, as well as commercial banks’ decisions over bad debt provisions and risk appetite.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) now says it will take until 2027 to fix its figures. The problems stem back to the Covid-19 pandemic, when the response rate to its survey plummeted and has not recovered. Experts who have examined the data suggest the agency is undercounting employment by about 1-million people. ..
