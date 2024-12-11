MARIANNE MERTEN: Kerfuffles galore ahead as hectic 2024 hurtles to a close
Tensions rise in GNU while Ramaphosa must still proclaim starting dates for structural reform laws he has signed
11 December 2024 - 05:00
As 2024 ends with a cabinet reshuffle, 2025 might start with another — if the political noise is to be believed.
But removing DA basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube over perceptions that she is defying the president over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act will further impair a cabinet that is already compromised by the retention of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal-tainted Thembi Simelane, the former justice minister now shifted to housing. ..
