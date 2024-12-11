MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bleak global prospects offset benefit of SA structural reforms
Ours is not a world that is firing on all cylinders, and that will have an adverse effect on the country
11 December 2024 - 05:00
I argued on these pages in August that the post-government of national unity (GNU) rally in SA assets would be durable.
My view was premised on the expectation that growth would improve, supported by the removal of electricity supply constraints and an improvement in confidence bolstered by political stability and cyclical tailwinds. I made the argument then that the structural reform would be a boon for the country, and that asset price shifts would reflect this. ..
