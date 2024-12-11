JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s momentous 2024
11 December 2024 - 05:00
What a year it has been — what could happen did happen in 2024!
Probably the most momentous event in SA’s political economy this year was the general election in May and the seismic shake-up of the political scene. After 30 years of political dominance, the ANC lost its national majority and four provinces — KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Northern Cape and, again, the Western Cape. ..
