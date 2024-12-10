TOM EATON: A cautious look at a future that ain’t what it used to be
10 December 2024 - 05:00
Yogi Berra, the baseballer and accidental wit, is credited with many wonky truths, whether advising us always to “go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t go to yours” or, “if you see a fork in the road, take it”.
But one quote attributed to Berra remains particularly relevant: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.