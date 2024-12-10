NEWS FROM THE FUTURE
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Weaponised ageing: old before his time
Rogue nations experiment with epigenetic reprogramming to speed up age-related diseases
10 December 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: December 7 2034
Thomas Schutz woke up at 6am, but rather than getting up as usual he stayed in bed, feeling stiff and sore. It was something that had crept up on him in the last few months, but today it felt far worse. Even the slightest movement caused searing pain in his hips, lower back and knee joints. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.