Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Weaponised ageing: old before his time

Rogue nations experiment with epigenetic reprogramming to speed up age-related diseases

10 December 2024 - 05:00
by FUTUREWORLD

 Dateline: December 7 2034 

Thomas Schutz woke up at 6am, but rather than getting up as usual he stayed in bed, feeling stiff and sore. It was something that had crept up on him in the last few months, but today it felt far worse. Even the slightest movement caused searing pain in his hips, lower back and knee joints. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.