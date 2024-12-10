JONATHAN COOK: What can businesses do to save humanity next year?
Train and educate your teams, and ensure every employee understand how a changing climate affects the business and their livelihoods
10 December 2024 - 11:39
As this is my last column for the year, I thought I’d leave you with something to ponder on the beach. What threat to humanity can ordinary businesses help to prevent or mitigate?
I don’t think most of us could avert nuclear war, mitigate the next pandemic, prevent intelligent robots from taking over, or shield us from rogue asteroids or solar flares. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.