GAVIN RICH: Stormers could offer answer to Eastern Cape rugby woes
Instead of Danie Craven Stadium, with its limited capacity, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium could be used as alternative venue
The Stormers have lost two home games this season and neither of them has been at their regular base of Cape Town Stadium but you won’t hear any of the coaches or players blaming the latest defeat to Toulon on them being 800km away from their home city.
I was at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for their Investec Champions Cup clash with Toulon and the noise and energy of the 27,000 crowd matched anything I have experienced at Greenpoint. The Stormers are clearly popular in Gqeberha, for there were Stormers shirts everywhere, and the chants and the way the people supported John Dobson’s team was a carbon copy of Cape Town...
