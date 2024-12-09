ALEXANDER PARKER: Double down on reform or 30-year drift will continue
The post-apartheid government’s attempt to co-opt the regime’s interventionalist approach has failed
09 December 2024 - 05:00
International departure halls at airports are melancholic places. Melancholy is a quiet emotion and because the halls are loud, fraught environments, it’s easy to miss it.
The fog brought on by stressed-out children and grumpy dads striding ahead to the security queue with all the passports, but none of the children, is quite overwhelming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.