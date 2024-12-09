ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Snubbing anti-racism campaigner Vinícius is a travesty
Real Madrid winger was favourite to win award, but allegedly punished for his antiracism activism
The award of the recent Ballon d’Or for the best European-based footballer to Spain’s 28-year old Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, instead of the red-hot favourite, Real Madrid’s 24-year-old Afro-Brazilian winger, Vinícius “Vini” Jr, is the most controversial decision in the 68-year history of this competition. Just before the award was announced in Paris, the assembled players, coaches, and administrators were chanting Vinícius’s name.
This decision was particularly curious as Real Madrid (which boycotted the award ceremony), won the team and coach of the year awards for their record-extending 15th European Champions League win, during which Vinícius had been named the best player of the competition, breaking Argentine legend, Lionel Messi’s record of being the youngest player to score in two finals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.