NATASHA MARRIAN: Gauteng and KZN need better leaders
State of governance in the two provinces shows the ANC should disband party structures there
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Absent from the public debate over whether ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng should be disbanded is their track record IN governing their respective provinces.
The ANC nationally will debate whether to disband in these provinces at an upcoming national executive committee (NEC) meeting, after tense discussions and a lengthy process of engagement with the lower structures in the two provinces that took place over the past two months...
