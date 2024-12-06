KEVIN MCCALLUM: Guardiola loses his Pep at Anfield
Giving the opposition the finger, nay six fingers, might not have been a tactful way to convey his wins to his taunters
Pep Guardiola didn’t get sacked in the morning. No-one ever thought he would. He may have got whacked in the morning by his missus, Cristina, for not having any tact when he held up six fingers to the Liverpool fans when his City were 2-0 down at Anfield on Sunday.
To the tune of Guantanamera, the Cuban “patriotic” song, Anfield taunted Guardiola with irony and he didn’t get it. He said he didn’t expect Anfield to chant that at him for some sense of mutual respect between him and Liverpool. He adored Jürgen Klopp. They hugged a lot. He was just an opposition manager standing in front of the Kop asking it to love him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.