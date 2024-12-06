CHRIS THURMAN: Revel in the abundant gees in Barrydale
The theme for the 2024 arts festival is ‘Walking Tall’, an apt description of the giant puppet parade
KeDezemba! Most South Africans may feel like we’re staggering to the finish line. But not in Barrydale. In this small Karoo town, they are gearing up for carnival: the Barrydale Arts Festival starts next weekend.
The big attraction is the annual Net Vir Pret puppet parade, which takes place on December 14 this year. Directed by Sudonia Kouter and featuring the remarkable work of the Ukwanda Puppet Company, the parade will start at the Karoo Art Hotel and finish at the Barrydale sports grounds. The 2024 theme, “Walking Tall”, describes not only what the giant puppets will be doing but also, of course, Net Vir Pret’s vision for the youth of Barrydale...
