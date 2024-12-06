CHRIS GILMOUR: Riding the interest rate wave
Lewis Group makes greater profits from credit sales than it does from cash sales
06 December 2024 - 05:00
At Lewis’s last year-end I said in this column that the company’s shares offered an attractive way of participating in a resurgence of consumer confidence. In the event, though I was correct I perhaps understated what was to come.
Lewis’s interim results were blockbuster across the income statement and the share price has reacted accordingly. And even though the share price has risen sharply, along with the share prices of most discretionary retailers, it’s still a long way off its 2015 peak of about R99 per share...
